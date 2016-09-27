By Batsirai Chikadaya

According to Zimstat’s latest release of the Poverty Analysis in Zimbabwe, our poverty datum line stands between $430 and $574 for an average household of 5 and $96 for a self-sustaining individual, depending on location (provincial stats). A poverty datum line (PDL) represents the cost of a given standard of living that must be attained if […]

Zimbabwe’s latest poverty datum line raises argument of who can actually afford our expensive internet

