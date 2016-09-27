Zimbabwe’s latest poverty datum line raises argument of who can actually afford our expensive internet

0
Tech
September 27, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
By

By Batsirai Chikadaya

According to Zimstat’s latest release of the Poverty Analysis in Zimbabwe, our poverty datum line stands between $430 and $574 for an average household of 5 and $96 for a self-sustaining individual, depending on location (provincial stats). A poverty datum line (PDL) represents the cost of a given standard of living that must be attained if […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Zimbabwe’s latest poverty datum line raises argument of who can actually afford our expensive internet

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Older PostZimbabwe’s latest poverty datum line raises argument of who can actually afford our expensive internet

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

CEO term limits…good or bad idea?