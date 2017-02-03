Zimbabwe’s mobile operators saddled with huge tax burden – Government takes 27.5 cents off every $1, another 5 cents to be added

0
Tech
February 3, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2017/02/zimbabwes-mobile-operators-saddled-huge-tax-burden-government-takes-27-5-cents-off-every-1-another-5-cents-added/ target=_blank >Zimbabwe’s mobile operators saddled with huge tax burden – Government takes 27.5 cents off every $1, another 5 cents to be added</a>
By

By Nigel Gambanga

Zimbabwe’s mobile network operators (MNO) have been facing a lot of criticism for the high cost of mobile data with the peak of this public outrage expressed in January when Econet Wireless, the country’s largest operator adopted a floor price strategy which raised the cost of data astronomically. The increase was eventually reversed after a […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Zimbabwe’s mobile operators saddled with huge tax burden – Government takes 27.5 cents off every $1, another 5 cents to be added

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Older PostZimbabwe’s mobile operators saddled with huge tax burden – Government takes 27.5 cents off every $1, another 5 cents to be added

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Econet data charges hike: Whose is to blame?