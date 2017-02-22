By Nigel Gambanga

Zimbabwe’s opposition parties which belong to the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) are planning to hold nationwide demonstrations against the government’s move to take over the procurement of the biometric voter registration (BVR) kits. Recently the Zimbabwe government through the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) stated that it was taking over the procurement of BVR kits from […]

Zimbabwe's opposition parties plan demos against government's takeover of Biometric Voter Registration procurement

