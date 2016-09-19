By Batsirai Chikadaya

Earlier today The Herald reported plans by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to engage a Nigerian firm, Courtville Investments, and link them to the ZINARA database to handle the computerisation of third party insurance cover notes. According to its website, Courtville is: A foremost Nigerian e-business solutions and advisory company and the first in […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Zimbabwe’s plans to outsource computerization of 3rd party insurance to a Nigerian firm questioned

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed