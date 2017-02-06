Zimbabwe’s schools now teaching early childhood Maths, Science & IT in vernacular languages

0
Tech
February 6, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2017/02/zimbabwes-schools-now-teaching-early-childhood-maths-science-vernacular-languages/ target=_blank >Zimbabwe’s schools now teaching early childhood Maths, Science & IT in vernacular languages</a>
By

By Nigel Gambanga

Zimbabwe’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres have started teaching all subjects using local languages, including vernacular languages. The languages listed and recognised as official in Zimbabwe are English, Shona, Ndebele, Sign Language, Ndau, Chewa, Chibarwe, Kalanga, Koisan, Nambya, Shangani, Shona, Sotho, Tonga, Tswana, Venda and Xhosa. Most of these languages are common to specific geographic […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Zimbabwe’s schools now teaching early childhood Maths, Science & IT in vernacular languages

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer PostZimbabwe’s schools now teaching early childhood Maths, Science & IT in vernacular languages
Older PostZimbabwe’s schools now teaching early childhood Maths, Science & IT in vernacular languages

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Which network provides the best service?