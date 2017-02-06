By Nigel Gambanga

Zimbabwe’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres have started teaching all subjects using local languages, including vernacular languages. The languages listed and recognised as official in Zimbabwe are English, Shona, Ndebele, Sign Language, Ndau, Chewa, Chibarwe, Kalanga, Koisan, Nambya, Shangani, Shona, Sotho, Tonga, Tswana, Venda and Xhosa. Most of these languages are common to specific geographic […]

Zimbabwe's schools now teaching early childhood Maths, Science & IT in vernacular languages

