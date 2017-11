By Tinashe Nyahasha

If there is anything that has kept us sane as Zimbabweans over the years it has been our humour. Prices go up and before you know it someone has come up with an intelligent quip that’s already circulating on WhatsApp. This has been happening even today since waking up to a new and strange reality […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Zimbabwe’s situation right now doesn’t need some of what we are seeing on WhatsApp

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed