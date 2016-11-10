Zimbawe clothing industry smarts from imports

By Nyasha Chingono

ZIMBABWE’S clothing industry is under pressure from a worsening economy, which has rendered most local clothing lines uncompetitive against cheap imports that have flooded the market.

A sustained erosion of incomes has forced Zimbabweans to resort to cheap imports, including second hand clothes.

One-time textile giants like David Whitehead have crumbled, and Zimbabwe’s clothing industry continues to deteriorate due to high costs of production, the influx of cheap clothing and fabrics.

Legislation that bans the importation of second hand clothes was gazetted last year, but it seems it fuelled smuggling of second hand clothes through the country’s porous borders.

“In order to protect the local industry from cheap imports, the ministry has removed second hand clothing, blankets and woven fabric from the open general import licence whose importation in large quantities was threatening the viability and growth of the sector,” said Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mike Bimha.

“Imports will be allowed only to the extent of the gap between local supply and local demand,” added Bimha.

But the flood of imports continues, and clothing manufacturers at a recent Cotton to Clothing Indaba questioned the lethargic approach by government in enforcing the ban.

The Association of Cotton Value Adders of Zimbabwe (ACVAZ) revealed that there are 64 million tonnes of second hand clothes from overseas waiting to be dumped in Africa.

“We got the Ministry of Finance to impose a ban, but what is pending is the implementation of the ban,” ACVAZ board member, Tararama Gutu, told the Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets.

Delegates at the indaba said government was failing to enforce the ban, and insisted that effective implementation of the ban of cheap clothing imports would cushion the industry from unfair competition, although it would affect millions of Zimbabweans surviving from the sale of second hand clothes.

The clothes are being smuggled into the country, amid concerns that officials from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) could be working in cahoots with cartels involved in the smuggling of goods into the country.

“The perception out there is that the second hand clothes are coming into the country illegally. So are we saying: Is it proper to allow smuggling in our country?” asked ACVAZ board chairman, Shadreck Muhoni.

Clothing manufacturers insist that there is no political will to protect the local industry that is reeling under high costs of production, antiquated machinery and climate change that has seen cotton production falling over the years, forcing farmers to resort to cash crops.

Textile expert, Ellen Makande, said government should ensure that 75 percent of clothing on the local market is supplied by local manufactures to encourage the growth of the local industry.

“Government should have a certain percentage to be allowed to come into the country. In other countries, governments protect their local markets; we would expect the same from our government – it should put in place similar measures by saying that retailers should have 75 percent of local products in their shops,” she said.

Asked about the capacity of local suppliers to meet demand, Makande said success of the textile and clothing industries required collective effort.

“Gradually, we will get there. We used to supply our own market and the percentage of imports was very low,” Makande said.

The textile and clothing subsectors play a major role in the country’s development.

ZimTrade argues that the sector has provided vital commodities that the country could not do without, such as shirts, trousers, suits, dresses, hats, stockings, underwear, blankets and towels.

In its report on the sector, Zimtrade said: “The period between 2000-2010 has been the most difficult for the textile and clothing sectors. This has seen a number of companies closing and a number of people employed by this sector losing their jobs.

“For the period between 2000-2008, this was caused by the macro-economic environment that was prevailing during that time which was characterised by high inflation levels.

“For the period between 2008-2010 the closure of companies has been mostly due to the fact that companies did not have the foreign currency, which is now used as a medium of exchange. There were now supposed to inject new capital but the banks did not have any money due to the liquidity conditions that are prevailing in the economy; the interest rates and the payment period is not favourable.

“There are some companies that have stood the test of time and they are managing to survive and these are mainly those that are producing corporate clothing, protective clothing and those that had links in the export market as there were provided with the raw materials by their customers.”

The trade promotion body said most companies were operating at between zero to 30 percent capacity. These companies had been severely affected by the dollarisation of the economy and the influx of cheap products from abroad.

“There are also some companies that are operating at 30- 60 percent. These are mostly those that have been into exports and they have contracts to supply certain companies especially in South Africa. There are also those companies that are in protective clothing that have been doing well because of the mines that are opening up,” said Zimtrade.

ACVAZ bemoans the increasing cost of production, saying the cotton industry was now unprofitable.

“It’s about costs of production; once any investor sees profits in any industry they will come in. The industry is not profitable at the moment because of the cost structures which are high,” said Gutu.

Part of the reason why local farmers no longer produce enough for the local industry is the tumbling cotton prices which have made it unattractive in comparison with other cash crops such as tobacco.

With government having set an ambitious target of 90 000 tonnes of lint exports in five years and creating 40 000 new jobs in the clothing sector during the period, players are urging government to incentivise clothing manufacturers.

The El Nino induced drought which ravaged the agricultural sector in the last season has not spared the once thriving sector, culminating in a drastic decrease in cotton lint production from 41 000 tonnes during the 2014/2015 season to 10 800 tonnes realised during the 2015/2016 season. This was against an annual target of 45 000 tonnes set by government.

Ginners have been negatively affected by the situation and have been unable to fulfil their obligations to international funders.

The survival of spinning companies has also been threatened.

ACVAZ is agitating for government incentives to boost cotton production in the country and the removal of bottlenecks when dealing with demanding international clients.

“Everything works on incentives; we need incentives to make us more profitable as an industry. The process of getting samples to legally exit the country is very cumbersome; we need to look at what other countries like Mauritius are doing,” said Gutu.

To augment the efforts made by cotton farmers and clothing manufacturers, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce secured a 12 million euro facility from the European Union for the implementation of some activities under the Cotton to Clothing Strategy.

The fund is being administered under the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa and only 12 percent of the fund has been utilised due to cumbersome processes of screening.

At its peak in 2012, cotton production by small scale farmers was at 660 million bales.

This translated to 143 788 tonnes of lint, which earned the country US$200 million annually.