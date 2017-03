By L.S.M Kabweza

Zimpapers, the government owned media company that owns Zimbabwe’s dominant newspapers titles (The Herald, Sunday Mail ), a relatively new radio station, a soon to be launched TV station, announced its 2016 financial results last week. The media company competes with the two other major media companies, the privately owned AMH (which owns NewsDay and other […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Zimpapers: A profitable media company that is in internet trouble

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed