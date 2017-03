By L.S.M Kabweza

The government owned Zimpapers, the largest print media house in Zimbabwe, is preparing to launch a new TV network, Zimpapers Television Network. A promo posted on YouTube last week introduced what the network will be about – giving people what they want in TV content. Talk of the launch of the station by the company has […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Zimpapers prepares to launch TV network, ZTN

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed