ZIMRA escapes $7m claim

THE High Court has dismissed a case involving a local clearing company which made a $6,5 million malicious prosecution and loss of income claim from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).

Judge President, Justice George Chiweshe, threw out a claim by Zambezi Power (Private) Limited, a clearing agent, saying the company, which is under liquidation, has no legal basis to sue. He added that the claim against the taxman cannot be pursued because it has since prescribed.

“Thus the plaintiff lacks the locus standi to sue the defendants in this matter. In any event, its claims have either prescribed or rendered res judicata (settled matter) by a prior judgment of this court,” Chiweshe ruled.

In its declaration, Zambezi Power was claiming nearly $6,5 million from ZIMRA accusing the authority of wrongfully placing a notice of embargo against its bonded warehouse based on allegations that the firm had failed or neglected to pay customs duty, when payment had been made.

This, the firm said, resulted in its being unable to trade, leading to its going into liquidation.

“The plaintiff suffered actual and potential loss of income calculated as per its average net income between 2010 and 2013,” the firm said in its declaration, adding that between 2014 and 2018 it had lost $1 500 000 income per year bringing the total to $6 million. It also wanted to recover another $479 215 it paid to ZIMRA for the goods it was accused of not paying duty for, leading to its troubles with the tax collector.

The firm said ZIMRA “maliciously levied charges” against it for allegedly contravening section 63(1)(ii) and subsection 2 of the Value-Added Tax (VAT) Act, alleging the firm had prejudiced the government of duty amounting to $434 831,10.

“The plaintiff (Zambezi Power) was, however, acquitted of the charges. The first defendant’s (ZIMRA) action of bringing the malicious charges were wrongful and unlawful based on malice given the fact that the first defendant was fully aware of the fact that the plaintiff had fully paid the necessary duties,” the firm said.

“The malicious prosecution created a situation where plaintiff was unable to trade and was eventually placed under provisional liquidation in 2015.”

Chiweshe said a company under liquidation cannot institute legal action, in addition to the fact that the suit came after the eight months maximum period in which anyone with a complaint against ZIMRA should sue.

“It is trite that an entity under provisional liquidation has no locus standi in judicio to institute proceedings in its name. It can only do so through the provisional liquidator. The plaintiff states that it was placed under provisional liquidation in 2015. It thus has no locus standi to institute the present proceedings. Indeed no meaningful submissions to the contrary have been made by the plaintiff,” Chiweshe ruled.

