ZIMRA misses 2016 revenue target by four percent  

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) missed its revenue collection target by four percent at US$3,46 billion reflective of the prevailing difficult economic environment.

According to ZIMRA’s 2016report, collections amounted to US$3,46 billion, four percent below the targeted US$3,6 billion.

Chairperson, Willia Bonyongwe said the revenue target was affected by an unwillingness by tax agents to meet obligations, but noted that, all the same, the performance was commendable considering that it had been achieved when government revised downwards by almost half the gross domestic product growth figure.

Net collections amounted to US$3,248 billion, but were 91,05 percent of the target as they were affected by an upsurge in refunds in third and fourth quarter

Net collections went down by 7,22 percent in relation to the same period in 2015 which ZIMRA said should be reviewed in light of a 2,7 percent gross domestic product growth in 2015 compared to 1,2 percent in 2016.

The taxman also failed to meet its revenue collection targets for the fourth quarter by 4,41 percent, collecting US$893,89 million against a target of US$935,17 million.

Net collections for the last quarter of the year fell by 12,1 percent compared to the same period in 2015, with the most affected tax heads being customs duty, excise duty, mining royalties and pay as you earn.

The authority said the use of the strong US dollar is making Zimbabwe’s local production and exports uncompetitive, which exacerbates the trade deficit which remains unsustainably high. “The country experienced serious illegal outflows (externalisation) leading to low liquidity, which developed into a serious cash shortage by the end of the year. The budget deficit continues to widen as the public sector seriously crowds out the productive sector for the limited US dollar available,” said Bonyongwe.

“As a result of the above and in the absence of any significant foreign direct investment, the economy had low investment levels, declining levels of employment and low income levels. Consequently, aggregate demand for goods and services continued to fall and this had an adverse impact on all tax heads during the year, but particularly during the fourth quarter of 2016,” she said.

Individual taxes contributed the most to total annual collections, although it missed its target of US$802,14 million by eight percent. ZIMRA attributed the failure to meet the individual tax target to salary cuts, company closures and retrenchments which occurred last year.

Company tax was also missed by seven percent due to low profitability, tax evasion and the low capacity in industry due to a number of constraints. Net customs duty target was missed by 26 percent, largely due to import control measures imposed by government to protect the local industry.

“Government should do a cost benefit analysis of the impact of the rebates and suspensions to the fiscus and other development measures to find if it is worth the cost. On trade agreements, a mechanism should be put in place to ensure that all partners benefit,” said the taxman.

ZIMRA has implemented a number of revenue enhancement measures aimed at increasing the tax base, the compliance rate, and enforcement by the revenue officers. The major force behind all these measures is anchored by automation in the form of completing the fiscalisation process, serious rolling out of the tax management system, and introduction of the cargo tracking system and the use of various databases from related stakeholders to catch tax evaders.

“There has to be a concerted effort by all stakeholders to ensure that we can sufficiently fund our roads, man and equip our hospitals and schools and pay our civil servants adequately and on time. We also need to have a significant surplus for capital investment and we in ZIMRA believe that is achievable,” said ZIMRA. FinX