Zimra owed in excess of US$2,5 billion in unpaid taxes

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) says it is owed in excess of US$2,5 billion by taxpayers, running from the post dollarisation era in 2009 to December 2016, and plans to collect 20 percent of the amount by year end.

The amount owed represents 72 percent of the taxman’s total collections in 2016 and is almost equal to the country’s $2.8 billion exports recorded last year.

The country is currently going through an economic crisis that has not spared taxpayers and Acting Commissioner (Domestic Taxes), Ruth Chinamasa, said the taxman was cognisant of the economic climate and is currently negotiating with the debtors to come up with payments plans.

“We aim to collect at least 20 percent of the amount by year end. However, we try to avoid to kill the goose that lays the eggs. We want to allow companies to operate, so we try to create a balance in our debt recovery measures. We try to engage as much as possible so that companies continue to contribute to the fiscus,” she said.

Chinamasa said the $2.5 bln does not include the money owed during the pre-dollarization period as the authority was dealt a heavy blow as companies failed to pay taxes. In her presentation at a media workshop organized by the Authority, Chinamasa said Zimra had organized a number of avenues through which the Authority can enhance tax collections, which include fiscalisation. She added that, currently a third of the fiscalised population was now connected to the Zimra system, although the taxman failed to meet the target due to various challenges that include financing.

By September 2016, Zimra had linked 60 percent of the 10,000 fiscal devices earmarked for connection to its servers; but the process is facing challenges which are stalling its progress. The legislation (SI104 of 2010 as amended by SI99 of 2011), required that, with effect from October 1 2011, all eligible registered operators should commence recording transactions using fiscalised devices. The scope of the project – which only used to cover class C taxpayers (with an annual turnover that is more than US$240 000) – has since been expanded after Government made it mandatory for all class A, B and D taxpayers to also have fiscal devices or tax registers beginning January 2017.

Overally, 350= 000 devices are now expected to connect with Zimra’s system. Class A, B and D taxpayers include VAT registered operators whose annual turnover is less than US$240 000. Meanwhile, Zimra says it has implemented strategies for fighting corruption, amongst them being the asset declarations and lifestyle audits for staff members, disciplinary action in accordance with the Zimra’s Code of Conduct, closed circuit television systems at some of the border posts as well as inculcating a culture of resisting and reporting corruption within the Authority .

The Authority’s Acting Commissioner-General, Happias Kuzvinzwa, said in 2016 alone , the Authority dealt with a total of 57 corruption-related cases. Commenting on the Electronic Cargo Tracking System, Kuzvinzwa said the rolling out is already bringing positive results. The system uses modern electronic sealing devices which are put on transit cargo at the ports of entry and removed at the port of exit.

So far an excess of US$2,1 million has been invested into the project. He added that most strategies that Zimra implemented are beginning to bear fruit as the January 2017 revenue collection figures are a testimony to the positive trajectory. In January, Zimra surpassed gross and net revenue targets by over four per cent and three per cent, respectively.

“The Authority collected gross and net revenue amounting to US$264,79 million and US$262,21 million, respectively, against a target of $254.10 million, which translates to a growth in net revenue of over 13 per cent when compared to the US$232,01 million which was collected during the same period last year,” he said. FinX