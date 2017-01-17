Zimre Holdings upbeat over OFAC sanctions removal

INSURANCE group, ZIMRE Holdings Limited (ZHL)’s performance is likely to shore up after the company was last week removed from the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) list of Specially Designated Nationals.

ZHL was placed on the sanctions list in 2008 when government was still a majority shareholder of the organisation.

The sanctions not only applied to ZHL, as an entity but to all other organizations associated with or where ZHL had an interest.

The Group’s assets including cash were blocked and cash remittances were intercepted without notice and never reached ZHL or the intended business partners.

Companies especially those based in the regional markets were prohibited from opening banking accounts with international banks. Some of the Group companies were forced to close the existing accounts with the banks.

The Group was prevented from conducting business and all financial transactions in the US and with any organisations with US ownership or linkages.

The Group was forced to adopt a multi-branding strategy in order to mitigate the effects of the restrictive measures and thereby losing the benefits associated with using the strong and mature ZimRe brand, which was unable to attract foreign investors to buy its shares or inject capital into the business especially after the adoption of the multi- currency regime in Zimbabwe. Group businesses were not able to access foreign lines of credit because of the sanctions.

ZHL entities, especially those operating in the regional markets faced stigmatisation in the market and lost business across all the markets. The sanctions resulted in loss of prestige, goodwill and market confidence with dire consequences on financial performance. Competitors took advantage of the listing to de-campaign ZimRe operations resulting in loss of market share. Baobab Re, the company’s short-term entity, lost market share from being the dominant and leading reinsurer in the domestic market.

Above all, the sanctions negatively affected the performance and profitability of the ZimRe Group.

“On January 12, 2017 the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) revoked the listing of the ZimRe Holdings Group as a Foreign Designated National and deleted ZimRe Holdings Limited from the OFAC list of Specially Designated Nationals. ZimRe waited for many years before this historic determination was made. ZHL had been on the list from 25 July 2008 following the signing of an executive Order by President George Bush that expanded the sanctions list to include companies registered in Zimbabwe perceived to be owned or controlled by the Government of Zimbabwe,” said OFAC in a statement.

OFAC is a Division within the US Department of Treasury responsible for implementing and enforcing economic sanctions on individuals and companies perceived to be acting contrary to the interests of the US Government.

OFAC took action after ZimRe in late 2016submitted a petition seeking its removal from the sanctions list.

An upbeat ZHL chief executive officer, Stanley Kudenga, said: “ZimRe appreciates OFAC’s quick action and deletion of ZimRe from OFAC’s list of Specially Designated Nationals. This is a positive start to 2017, and ZimRe looks forward to continuing to grow its business in 2017 and beyond.”

“This is a very significant milestone for the ZHL Group which heralds a new chapter for the expansive and diversified investment Group. It means that we have to re-strategise from a number of perspectives in view of this key development. It also means that we will be able to expand our operations, trade freely and compete on an even playing field in both the domestic and regional markets,” said Kudenga.

US persons are prohibited from dealings with individuals and entities that are named on OFAC’s SDN list. In addition, a licence is required to export items subject to the EAR to any of the entities named to the Entity List. A violation of US sanctions can result in both criminal and civil enforcement in the United States as was seen with the fine handed to a hedge fund last year.

In September last year ZHL announced that it recorded a profit of US$1,2 million for the half-year to June 30, 2016 from US$1,1 million in 2015 due to a decline in operating and administrative expenses.

The profit was registered despite an 8,3 percent decline in gross premium written to US$38,35 million in the period under review from US$41,82 million in the comparable period last year.