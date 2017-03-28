Zimre Property narrows loss to US$1,4 million

ZIMRE Property lowered its after tax loss by 53 percent to US$1,4 million in the full-year to December 31 2016 from US$3 million in the prior period.

“A negative fair value adjustment on investment property of US$2,81 million was recorded at 31 December 2016, resulting in an after tax loss of US$1,45 million,” said board chairman Jean Maguranyanga in a statement.

Revenue stood at US$5,5 million from US$5,4 million in 2015.

Rental income was down 12 percent to US$3,14 million from US$3,57 million while projects income was 37 percent up to US$2,27 million driven by new stand stocks.

Administrative costs dipped by 10 percent to US$2,77 million from US$3,09 million in 2015.

Going forward, the company will start a project of 128 residential stands along Harare Bulawayo road.

“The subdivision permit has been issued and project preparatory works are in progress. The expected cost of the project is US$650 000 and estimated value on completion is US$1,6 million,” added Maguranyanga.

The company is also targeting to develop student accommodation in Bulawayo and retail shops in Victoria Falls.

Total assets marginally dropped three percent to US$52,6 million. -The Source