ZIMSEC in exam boob

THE perennially blundering Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has once again failed to efficiently administer the country’s end of year final examinations by deferring the Advanced Level Biology 4 practical test at the last minute after it was discovered that there was no material to conduct the examinations.

The examination, which was scheduled to be conducted on November 3, was deferred to November 24.

When the Financial Gazette crew visited some schools to assess the situation, many students expressed disappointment, saying they had prepared for the examination only to be informed that it was deferred at the last minute.

ZIMSEC public relations manager, Nicolette Dhlamini, said the examination body encountered delays in sorting out the examination material, but is working on it to ensure that students write their examination on time.

“We sent a memo to schools advising them of the postponement a week ago and no students came for the examination yesterday because they were aware of the change in their timetable,” Dhlamini said.

In a memo written to all heads of schools titled: Revised timetable; advanced level examination biology 4 practical 9190/4, ZIMSEC advised stakehoders to take note of the change in dates for the examination.

“This is due to challenges beyond our control encountered in sourcing the requisite materials for the practical test. Heads of centres concerned are advised to take note and implement the new exam date. All members of staff and the affected candidates should be advised accordingly.

“In order to guard against the risk of opening the question papers on the wrong date, regional managers and cluster managers are advised to withhold and quarantine the Biology question papers until November (24) 2016,” partly reads the memo.

Teachers who spoke to the Financial Gazette said they got to know about the postponement of the examination on the day of the examination, with a few saying information reached them a day before, but they had already finished setting up everything.

“Something is fishy here, I believe the practical examination was leaked somehow and ZIMSEC is trying to protect its reputation. I don’t think the organisation can really fail to source material for the examination. They have been doing this for years and they are aware of the timing,” said a science head of department at a school in Harare.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president, Takafira Zhou, said given the perennial bungling, a complete overhaul of the examinations body was long overdue.

“That students could not write a paper they had prepared for and legitimately expected to write is tantamount to educational terrorism of the worst order. Students were exposed to mental torture, psychological stress, let alone academic disorientation,” said the veteran academic, adding: “If they don’t write an examination they had prepared for they become frustrated and may even need psychological therapy to get back into gear which ZIMSEC cannot offer.”

Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president, Obert Masaraure, said ZIMSEC not only disadvantaged students, but parents as well.

“The financial resources used to buy chemical reagents for practicals are paid for by poor parents bearing the burden of the economic meltdown. To throw out their sweat is both inhuman and criminal. Preparation of practical examinations consumes time and energy. Now that someone slept on duty, these resources have to be reinvested,” fumed Masaraure.

“In future, government must ensure ZIMSEC is financially stable to effectively manage examinations. As it is, the organisation is hamstrung by financial challenges which affect the management of the examination process.

“One hopes that there won’t be challenges in paying examiners as that would further delay the processing of results,” said University of Johannesburg research associate, Admire Mare.

ZIMSEC seems to have an affinity for examination gaffes.

In 2012, at least 13 Ordinary Level examinations had to be reset at a cost of US$850 000 after a headmaster lost an entire set of examination papers while travelling by public transport from Bulawayo to his rural school.

The papers, English Language (Paper 1 and 2), Mathematics non-calculator version (Paper 1 and 2), Geography (Paper 1 and 2), Integrated Science (Paper 1, 2 and 3), Commerce (Paper 1 and 2) and Ndebele (Paper 1 and 2) were allegedly lost at Bulawayo’s Renkini long distance bus terminus.

In 2013, ZIMSEC got entangled in a verbal spat following allegations that the Grade 7 Ndebele public examination paper contained bad language.

In 2014, the credibility of the Ordinary Level English paper was questioned amid revelations that the reset English Paper 1 test could have been leaked at some school in Matabeleland South. That year, ZIMSEC also had to force a rewrite of English, Maths and Science papers after the papers leaked.

Last year, the Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper 2 leaked at Seke 5 High School in Chitungwiza. The leak was discovered following reports that a student had the Maths Paper 2 examination copied to his mobile phone.

In 2014, it was reported that ZIMSEC had since 2009 also failed to print certificates for Grade 7 students due to lack of funds.

The current ZIMSEC bungle curiously comes amid a raging corruption storm involving the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Jonathan Moyo and his deputy, Godfrey Gandawa.

The two are being accused of having fraudulently taken more US$400 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF) from where US$4 million was sourced early this year to fund the Science Technology Education and Mathematics (STEM) initiative launched by government in January to promote the learning of science subjects in schools.

The postponement of the biology practical examinations could be an indictment on the STEM programme. It raises questions over government’s commitment to promoting the learning of science subjects in schools.

Initiating the STEM programme in January this year, Moyo said all students at public schools who obtained a minimum grade C in biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics in the 2015 Ordinary Levels examinations and registered with STEM for Advanced Level would have their school and boarding fees paid for by government.

Moyo also offered US$100 000 and a bus to any school that would enroll a full STEM class.

Soon after STEM was launched, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Lazarus Dokora, reportedly tried to throw some spanners into the works, by claiming that Moyo was overstepping his boundaries by promoting a programme that was supposed to be driven by Dokora’s Ministry.

ZIMDEF, among other stakeholders, immediately came to the defence of Moyo on the STEM initiative.