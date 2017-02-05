ZimTrade host seminar on ‘how to export to Sweden’.

ZIMTRADE, in collaboration with Open Trade Gate Sweden (OTGS) and the Embassy of Sweden in Zimbabwe, will host a seminar on ‘How to Export to Sweden’ on 15 February 2017 at the Holiday Inn, Bulawayo.

Over 30 participants from the clothing, textiles as well as leather sector are expected to attend this session. This session follows a similar seminar held in Harare in September last year.

The Seminar will raise awareness on the rules and requirements for exporting to Sweden as well as to the European Union (EU).

Open Trade Gate Sweden would also provide requisite market intelligence to Zimbabwean companies, particularly those with the potential as well as the capacity to export to Sweden and the EU. Some of the areas to be covered in detail include export procedures, trade agreements, as well as Swedish imports and consumer demands.

According to Trademap, in 2015, Sweden imported US$4,4 billion of clothing & textiles and US$4,3 billion worth of leather products globally. Zimbabwe’s exports of clothing and textiles to Sweden during the period under review stood at US$15 000.

This, therefore, presents a huge opportunity for local players hence the need for this session.

OTGS is a one-stop information centre that was set up by the Swedish Government as a public service to exporters from developing countries. It is mandated to facilitate trade and increase exports from developing countries to Sweden.