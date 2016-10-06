ZINARA calls for cement in road construction

By Nyasha Chingono

THE Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) is pushing for the adoption of concrete cement as a possible alternative for asphalt to ensure longevity of the country’s road infrastructure that has deteriorated over the years.

Zimbabwe currently uses asphalt, a product of bitumen, for the top road surface, material that is prone to bleeding and quickly succumbs to heavy traffic if contractors do not engage in soil stabilisation techniques.

Speaking to Financial Gazette’s Property News during a Lafarge Roads Capacity Building Workshop held in Harare last week, ZINARA’s board chairman, Albert Mugabe, said concrete was a suitable alternative for asphalt and road planners should also look into other materials which could assist in stabilising the country’s 90 000-kilometre road network.

“While in Zimbabwe roads are predominantly asphalt, in other parts of the world other materials are being used to make pavements, for example concrete,” said Mugabe.

“I urge our engineers to look at the various materials at our disposal, which can become an alternative solution to our construction, just as concrete is an alternative to bitumen,” Mugabe said.

“If we could have companies who can come up with innovative ideas, we would be keen on adopting the ideas because constructing our roads with the strongest material is more prudent than trying to fix them — the cost will be high,” Mugabe said.

He said rural roads should also be reinforced by concrete cement so as to avoid constant gravelling by the District Development Fund.

Analysts said concrete would be a solution to the country’s crumbling road network since the current system is poorly built by cheap material, leading to the loss of millions of dollars in road rehabilitation.

According to ZINARA, the 90 000-km road network urgently needed resurfacing. Delegates at the workshop agitated for the adoption of road technologies that are suitable for Zimbabwe.

Concrete cement has been used along the Mvuma-Chivhu road on an experimental basis, but road contractors have continued to use asphalt for the top layer surfacing.

“There is an experimental section along Mvuma-Chivhu highway which is part and parcel of research, but I am certain that the country is ready to embrace other technologies,” road construction expert, Bernard Musarurwa, said.

Although asphalt is relatively cheaper, most road contractors have failed to ensure a longer life span of the country’s roads due to use of cheap material and not ensuring quality from every stage of road construction, hence potholes have become a normal phenomenon in Zimbabwe.

LafargeHolcim’s technical support engineer, Rex Titus, said cement concrete would ensure a longer life span for the country’s roads.

Titus urged local contractors to stop replicating designs from other countries that cannot be applied in the country.

“Zimbabwe needs to work at improving the life span of its roads. The best is to use the latest technology in road construction and adapt to the latest standards without copying designs from other countries which do not apply here due to climate, among other factors,” said Titus.

He also urged the industry to adopt soil stabilisation techniques, as most of the country’s roads were prone to bleeding because soils were not stable.

Soil stabilisation is treating the soil to achieve the proper mechanical strength, using cement and lime to strengthen it so that the roads can be able to handle heavy traffic.

Corruption has, however, been one of the major factors derailing the road construction sector as road authorities have misused ZINARA funds.

Local authorities were reportedly buying cheap road construction materials for patching potholes that would be exposed during the rain season.

Mugabe said ZINARA had dealt with corruption by employing forensic audit services where a local authority would not receive further disbursements unless they account for the previous batch.

“Councils now have accepted and are now working as they should. ZINARA funds generally are going into the roads, although historically we had errant road authorities,” said Mugabe.

“We have beefed up our audit teams and now there is a much-improved compliance. There is a huge improvement because further disbursement is premised on the ability to acquittal for the funds given,” Mugabe added.

South African company, Group Five, the largest contractor on the Plumtree-Harare-Mutare highway, has often been commended for ensuring quality, although most of the local companies and some Chinese contractors have chosen the easy way, robbing the State of good roads.

The Harare-Beitbridge road is in a sorry state, with urgent need for dualisation as heavy traffic is a common sight along the highway. Lack of funding has stalled the project for years.

ZINARA says the estimated US$5 billion required to rehabilitate the country’s roads was insufficient as the network was beyond its lifespan.

“There is this figure of US$5 billion, but how is it substantiated? I’m of the view that the statement amount is less because basically our entire road network is beyond its life span,” Mugabe said.

The national road survey that was launched in April is set to ascertain the cost of road rehabilitation in Zimbabwe.

The results are expected early 2017, but it has also been stalled by lack of funding.