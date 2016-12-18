Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid ready for FIFA Club World Cup final with Kashima Antlers

REAL Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has highlighted the importance of living up to expectations when his side locks horns with Kashima Antlers in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday.

Los Blancos booked their place in the competition after clinching the 2015/16 Champions League trophy, and saw off the challenge of Club America in Thursday’s semi-final clash.

Kashima, meanwhile, recorded a 3-0 victory over Atletico Nacional to set up an intriguing clash at the International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan.

Real are clear favourites to claim a second Club World Cup title, but Zidane is wary of the threat posed by the 2016 J1 League champions.

Speaking to the assembled press ahead of Sunday’s clash, Zidane said: “This game is hugely important for us, we came here to win.

“We have to play well and know what we have to do. Our opponent will make life hard for us. But we are ready.

“Our first game was a bit odd for us because of the journey and the pitch, but we are ready now. It has been a bit boring to spend so much time in the hotel, but that is part of the profession.

“Kashima have won three games and they deserve to be in the final. But we are ready for the task ahead after preparing for a week. Japanese football has improved a lot in recent years. Kashima are a good team, very well organised and they defend well.

“The fans will be on their [side], but that does not change anything. We will give our all because we will have to be on top of our game to win.”

In team news, inspirational skipper Sergio Ramos is expected to return to the starting line-up after being an unused substitute in the 2-0 victory over Club America in midweek.

Fellow centre-back Pepe could also make a return to the starting XI, but Welsh forward Gareth Bale remains on the treatment table with a long-term injury. – Kickoff.com

