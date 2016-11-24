Zisco a dead asset: Patrick Chinamasa

FINANCE and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, has called on government to give away the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (Zisco) to a serious foreign investor who could make the best of it to benefit the economy.

Chinamasa said Zisco was a dead asset that should be given away to any global steel firm to possibly benefit the economy through job creation, increased exports and other downstream benefits.

While addressing construction experts in Nyanga recently, Chinamasa said his position — which has not been supported by colleagues in Cabinet — was that the country would benefit more if government stopped seeing Zisco as an asset, but a liability that should be disposed of.

“Instead of worrying about trying to put a value on something that is a dead asset, I have said we should just get an investor that we say to, ‘Don’t worry about anything… here is the company, here is an iron ore claim, produce, say, two million (tonnes of steel) per year for this country and for export,’ and to be quite frank, when you look at the impact the steel industry will have on our country and even the region, you will see that we don’t even need to put a price on the company,” Chinamasa said.

He said while in South Korea recently, he visited Posco, the world’s third largest steel company, which previously showed interest in Zisco.

After his tour of Posco’s steelworks, he had come to realise what potential Zisco had.

“I have already gone on record that we should takeover as government and warehouse its debt so that it becomes attractive to any suitor … In terms of making ourselves attractive to investors, we are not doing it right. One thing we should understand is that when we talk, it’s like there are lots of people wanting to come here… and as a result we end up putting conditions which make us unattractive,” he said.

According to Chinamasa, Zimbabwe should make policy decisions that would make the country attractive to investors.

He said Industry and International Trade Minister, Mike Bimha , had been asked to quantify the amount needed to resuscitate Zisco so that government could determine if this could be funded from domestic sources or not.

Chinamasa revealed that during the pre-budget seminar for legislators held in Bulawayo recently, it had been suggested that if Zisco’s debt was cleared, only US$30 million would be required to get the company running again.

He, however, said he had serious misgivings on the credibility of this figure, because from his own understanding, the realistic figure could be as high as between US$150 million and US$200 million.

In 1998, the late former director of the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe, Muchaneta Nyambuya, suggested that Zisco had become so unattractive that even if government were to sell its stake for less than US$1, it would find no buyers.