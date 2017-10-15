Zisco deal not yet sealed: Bimha

A DEAL under which a Chinese firm is expected to invest US$1 billion into collapsed steelmaker, Zimbabwe Iron and Steel (Ziscosteel), has not yet been signed, a Cabinet Minister has disclosed.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Mike Bimha, who in August announced a US$1 billion deal with R&F, a Hong Kong-domiciled company with interests in mining, real estate and tourism, told The Financial Gazette that the deal had not yet been put on paper.

“We are still in discussions with them… Nothing solid has been signed to date, but we think there is a lot of progress,” Bimha said.

Bimha last month announced Zhang Li’s R&F would invest US$1 billion in the moribund steelmaker, once the largest integrated steel works in the region before shutting down in 2008.

Zhang Li’s net worth is estimated at $3,3 billion, with the businessman heading Guangzhou-based R&F Properties.

According to Bimha, steel production is expected to start within 18 months once negotiations are completed.

“We are looking at an initial injection of over US$1 billion and it will probably come to US$2 billion when we proceed but it’s not a small project; it’s a huge project and (there is) a lot of work to be done…,” Bimha said then.

An earlier attempt to revive Zisco failed after Essar Africa Holdings pulled out of a deal to take over the company.

Essar took over the beleaguered steelmaker in 2011. The takeover was widely publicised with government and EAHL jointly announcing at the official handover ceremony on August 3, 2011, the launch of two entities, NewZim Steel and NewZim Minerals.

NewZim Minerals was earmarked to takeover vast iron ore deposits formerly held by Zisco but the deal was stalled by bickering within the inclusive government, which ended with elections in 2013 that delivered a landslide victory for ZANU-PF, which went on to form its own government.

Essar clandestinely pulled out of Zisco without a word to government, resulting in Bimha vehemently denying reports that the deal had collapsed.

Last year, former Finance and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, called on government to give away Zisco to a serious foreign investor for free, describing Zisco as “a dead asset”.

It was therefore not clear if government was selling the asset to R&F or giving it for free on account of fresh investment.

Bimha declined to answer questions on the planned transaction, saying government had decided to consummate the transaction outside the public glare because “disclosing too much information had led to the downfall of other promising negotiations”.

Zisco folded due to alleged gross mismanagement and a failure by the State-owned firm to keep abreast with advancing technology.

Zisco’s revival could provide relief for another struggling state-owned company, the National Railways of Zimbabwe, as 60 percent of its business comes from transporting coal to Ziscosteel.

