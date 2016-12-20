Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I could play until I’m 50

DESPITE being 35, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still a force to be reckoned with when it comes to scoring goals.

The Manchester United striker has been in fine form this season and has scored 10 times in his last nine matches in all competitions.

Proving that age is just a number, Ibrahimovic believes that he can go on to play for another 15 years if he stays healthy and continues to find the back of the net.

“I feel happy, I feel good,” he said. “Even if I’m 35, in my mind I’m 20.

“I think I could play also at 50, but it won’t be down to me. The older I get, the better I get, like red wine! You like red wine? I’m a perfect example of that. The older I get, the better I play.”

But, what’s the secret behind the Swede’s success? The answer, according to him, has been staying in shape through taekwondo.

“I’ve played in different championships, in different countries, and you need to adapt your body to the game and the way it’s played here,” he said.

Ibrahimovic scored both of United’s goals in their 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday and has now scored 16 goals in all competitions this season. He also has three assists to his name. Kickoff.com