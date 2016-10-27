ZNCC warns ZIMRA

Currently faced by a shrinking tax base, ZIMRA, missed its revenue collection target by six percent in the six months to June 2016, and is now moving towards enforcing more revenue collection strategies beginning January 2017.

ZIMRA has added nearly 4 000 taxpayers to the revenue collection database through its automation exercise in the hope of meeting its next targets.

Board chairperson, Willia Bonyongwe, said the authority will intensify anti-corruption campaigns and tax education, noting that its automation system has helped increase efficiency, minimise corruption, enhance convenience, efficiency and accuracy.

Prior to automation, under declarations were as high as 60 percent at times.

ZIMRA avers that tax avoidance and evasion have contributed to the contraction in revenue collections as companies and individuals dodge the tax net.

“There is recognition that the tax base has shrunk, but it (tax avoidance) is still there because we see people driving expensive vehicles and developing mansions that are not on mortgages,” said ZIMRA board chairperson, Willia Bonyongwe.