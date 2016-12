By Batsirai Chikadaya

Internet service provider ZOL is offering free UNLIMITED wifi at all its hotspots from 15 December to 15 January. The service provider has termed this promotion its “Christmas gift to you” over the festive season. Previously, ZOL wifi hotspots “ZOLspots” offered free wifi for 50mb or 30 min to anyone that logged into the service. […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

ZOL is offering free UNLIMITED wifi over the festive season

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed