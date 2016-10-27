ZOL launches ZiNumber

LEADING Internet service provider, ZOL Zimbabwe will today launch a low cost myZOLmobile phone application that will enable Internet users to receive 08677 calls on their connection and WhatsApp calls on Android and iOS smartphones.

Users will only require a US$1 once-off fee, an ID and sign-up form to access the new mobile services.

The new mobile app, dubbed ZiNumber, will benefit businesses that use 08677 as they will be able to call for free.

“All you need is an internet connection to use your myZOLphone app. If you are able to receive a WhatsApp call on your connection, you are able to receive a 08677 call on your connection. It is about the strength of your reception,” ZOL said in a statement.

“Bring the Diaspora back home through use of ZiNumber. You can talk to any ZiNumber customer for free no matter where they are in the world and exports your contacts from your phone’s directory onto the app,” ZOL added.

The new mobile app brings exciting news for clients as it enables continuous connection with business partners in Zimbabwe in case a client travels abroad and no data roaming is required.

“No more roaming for international travelers.

“When travelling internationally you do not need to have access to high-speed Internet connection, you can continue to receive calls on ZiNumber. This means you can stay in touch with your business partners and family wherever you are,” said ZOL.

Business users will also enjoy simultaneous calls on single number and pay a rental fee of only US$5 per month per number, a low cost service that is expected to benefit most businesses in need of constant connection.

“Cut your communication costs by up to 50 percent (up to 25 percent on local calls, up to 40 percent international calls). Enjoy free conferencing service on 08677000000, reduce company travelling costs, instantly setup meetings, anyone can use it … reachable from all networks i.e. Econet, TelOne e.t.c,” ZOL said.

All ZiNumber users will be charged US$0,10 per minute to all local networks and billing is per second, with airtime vouchers available at Econet shops, ZOL offices, while mobile top up can be done online using Ecocash, MasterCard Visa card or Telecash.