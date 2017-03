By L.S.M Kabweza

If you have tried to buy ZOL fibre you’ve probably made your market comparisons and found that the $29 for 15GB a month was probably not the best deal on the market. Not the best deal ofcourse assuming there was another provider that had fibre installed on your street. Or maybe even that maybe fibre just wasn’t affordable enough for you yet. […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

ZOL ‘reduces’ fibre prices. Introduces cheaper Night Owl browsing #FibroniksFast

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed