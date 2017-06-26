By Staff Writer

On Friday 23 June, apparently after seeing a ZOL advert in the Zimbabwe Independent, outspoken local politician David Coltart complained on Facebook: ZOL #FibroniksFast really need to be called out on their misleading advertising in the Zimbabwe Independent today . They promise that getting linked is “as easy as ABC” and that “installation takes between 3 and […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

ZOL vs David Coltart on Facebook… or, how not to handle a customer complaint on social media 101

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed