ZPI’s profit after tax increase by 35 percent

ZIMRE Property Investment (ZPI) recorded a profit after tax of US$571 907 for the half year to June 30 2016, representing a 35 percent increase from the US$366 164 achieved during the same period last year.

Total group revenue also went up by 13 percent to US$2,76 million compared to US$2,45 million in the prior year, while administrative costs declined six percent to US$1,34 million.

Rental income was nine percent down to US$1,65 million and voids were up to 25 percent from 21 percent.

ZPI said declining rental revenue, voids and debtors would remain a significant risk in the property sector in the short term.

ZPI chairman, Jean Maguranyanga said property values were likely to continue to decline with demand for real estate relatively weak in tandem with the overall economic performance.

However, pockets of opportunities exist which ZPI say it was actively pursuing in order to diversify income. Cost containment would remain key to maintaining a positive performance.

Projects income recorded a 75 percent increase to US$1,65 million as a result of the availability of new residential stand stocks at its Zimre Park housing project in Ruwa.

“The portfolio rental income was negatively affected by the economic challenges and recorded a nine percent decline to US$1,65 million from US$1,81 million last year. Voids rose to an average of 25 percent for the period under review from an average of 21 percent in the prior year. Portfolio debtors increased by five percent to US$2 million from US$1,9 million over the same period,” said Maguranyanga.

Servicing of the Zimre Park extension in Ruwa, with a total market value of around US$6 million, was complete and the project was currently selling, with 10 percent already sold.

Zimre Park in Masvingo continues to sell although at a much slower rate. To date over 70 percent of the stands have been sold. The full cost of the project has been recovered. The total market value of the remainder of the project is US$2,38 million.