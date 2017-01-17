ZSE industrial index rise as mining index remain flat

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange industrial index gained 0,59 percent to close at 146,21 points for the week, buoyed by mid-capitalisation counters but the mining index remained flat at 58,51 points.

Delta gained 2,21 percent to close at 92 cents while Padenga, advanced 0,31 percent to settle at 16,05 cents in the week. Old Mutual traded flat at 350 cents.

Among the top movers in the week were Mash, ART and Masimba which picked 10,56 percent, 6,56 percent and 5,88 percent respectively. Lafarge and CBZ also advanced 2,56percent and 2,33 percent to close at 40 cents and 11 cents respectively.

Of the losers pack, Meikles was the worst performer after shedding 8,08percent to settle at 11,95 cents. Barclays and Colcom also eased 6,25percent and 5,41 percent to close at 3 cents 35 cents respectively. Additionally, Star Africa and the property firm, Pearl lost 4,2 and 0,29 percent respectively.

On the mining space, all counters remained unchanged at their previous prices. Bindura and RioZim traded at four cents 30 cents respectively, while Hwange and Falcon traded stable at 3 cents and 0,6 cents respectively.

Market capitalisation slightly rose by 0,63 percent to 4,056 billion. Market turnover rose by 2,4percent to US$1,6 million with average daily trades of US$327 095. Foreigners remained net sellers during the week, with purchases of US$421 035 while selling off shares worth US$566 220 million.