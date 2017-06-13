ZSE up19 percent in the year to date

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) industrial index has advanced 18,6 percent this year to close at 172,28 points yesterday, pushing the market’s total capitalisation to US$5,022 billion, its highest level for 32 months.

The mining index, which remained unchanged at 69,63 points on Wednesday, is up 19,01 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Year-on-year, the industrial index is up 68,98 points (67 percent), while the mining index has gained 43,43 points (166 percent).

The ZSE began surging in the last quarter of 2016 as investors, fearing loss of value after the introduction of bond notes, sought cover in equities. Falling money market rates and a depressed property market have also fuelled the equity market’s run. Central bank statistics show that three month deposit rates have come off from 5,72 percent at the beginning of the year, to 4,46 percent at the end of May.

Year to date, total market turnover stands at nearly US$84 million.

The month of March recorded the highest turnover in the year, US$26,9 million, after a total of 242,9 million shares were traded. January, on the other hand, recorded the least value of trades amounting to US$8,6 million.

Market capitalisation rose by 25 percent year-to-date to US$5 billion, on gains recorded by most heavy weights.

Delta, the market’s largest company by capitalisation, closed at US$1,025 on Wednesday and is 51,47 percent up on a year-on-year basis. Padenga, at US$0,213, is 184 percent up on the year, while BAT and Old Mutual are 44,5 percent and 68 percent up at US$17,05 and US$3,77, respectively. Econet has added 55,74 percent year-on-year, but closed marginally weaker a US$0,3599 on Wednesday.

Innscor and National Foods are also significantly up on a year-on-year basis, at 200 percent and 75 percent, as they closed at US$0,6075 and US$3,65, respectively.

RioZim and Bindura have spurred the mining index, gaining 224 percent and 150 percent to close at US$0,03 and US$0,55 respectively, on Wednesday.

Foreigners remain net sellers this year, having bought shares worth US$23 million and sold shares worth US$50,3 million, reflecting declining appetite for local stock.

