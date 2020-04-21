Close Sidebar
Tech
April 21, 2020

44 Free Online Courses From Havard You Can Enroll For During Lockdown

With a number of countries in a state of lock down due to the Novel Coronavirus – many people have a lot of free time on their hands right now.

If you are one of those people who are not using this time to rest (nothing wrong with resting by the way!) but would instead like to learn a new skill at no cost then by all means continue reading.

Havard University’s online portal has 44 of the following courses currently available at no cost at all.

PS: The courses are listed in no particular order

  1. CS50’s Introduction to Game Development
  2. CS50’s Web Programming with Python and JavaScript
  3. CS50’s Mobile App Development with React Native
  4. Lessons from Ebola: Preventing the Next Pandemic
  5. Nonprofit Financial Stewardship Webinar: Introduction to Accounting and Financial Statements
  6. CS50: Introduction to Computer Science
  7. Hinduism Through Its Scriptures
  8. Christianity Through Its Scriptures
  9. Sikhism Through Its Scriptures
  10. Pyramids of Giza: Ancient Egyptian Art and Archaeology
  11. Child Protection: Children’s Rights in Theory and Practice
  12. CS50 for Lawyers
  13. MalariaX: Defeating Malaria from the Genes to the Globe
  14. The FDA and Prescription Drugs: Current Controversies in Context
  15. Improving Global Health: Focusing on Quality and Safety
  16. Fundamentals of Neuroscience, Part 1: The Electrical Properties of the Neuron
  17. Introduction to Data Wise: A Collaborative Process to Improve Learning & Teaching
  18. Using Python for Research
  19. The Health Effects of Climate Change
  20. Principles, Statistical and Computational Tools for Reproducible Science
  21. Data Science: Machine Learning
  22. Data Science: Visualization
  23. Data Science: Capstone
  24. Data Science: Probability
  25. Data Science: Wrangling
  26. Data Science: Linear Regression
  27. PredictionX: Omens, Oracles & Prophecies
  28. Strengthening Community Health Worker Programs
  29. Fat Chance: Probability from the Ground Up
  30. Introduction to Probability (on edX)
  31. Introduction to Linear Models and Matrix Algebra
  32. Statistics and R
  33. High-Dimensional Data Analysis
  34. Principles of Biochemistry
  35. Japanese Books: From Manuscript to Print
  36. CS50’s Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python
  37. Mechanical Ventilation for COVID-19
  38. Shakespeare’s Hamlet: The Ghost
  39. Tangible Things
  40. Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice: Shylock
  41. Shakespeare’s Life and Work
  42. Contract Law: From Trust to Promise to Contract
  43. Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies
  44. The Architectural Imagination

