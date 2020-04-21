April 21, 2020
44 Free Online Courses From Havard You Can Enroll For During Lockdown
With a number of countries in a state of lock down due to the Novel Coronavirus – many people have a lot of free time on their hands right now.
If you are one of those people who are not using this time to rest (nothing wrong with resting by the way!) but would instead like to learn a new skill at no cost then by all means continue reading.
Havard University’s online portal has 44 of the following courses currently available at no cost at all.
PS: The courses are listed in no particular order
- CS50’s Introduction to Game Development
- CS50’s Web Programming with Python and JavaScript
- CS50’s Mobile App Development with React Native
- Lessons from Ebola: Preventing the Next Pandemic
- Nonprofit Financial Stewardship Webinar: Introduction to Accounting and Financial Statements
- CS50: Introduction to Computer Science
- Hinduism Through Its Scriptures
- Christianity Through Its Scriptures
- Sikhism Through Its Scriptures
- Pyramids of Giza: Ancient Egyptian Art and Archaeology
- Child Protection: Children’s Rights in Theory and Practice
- CS50 for Lawyers
- MalariaX: Defeating Malaria from the Genes to the Globe
- The FDA and Prescription Drugs: Current Controversies in Context
- Improving Global Health: Focusing on Quality and Safety
- Fundamentals of Neuroscience, Part 1: The Electrical Properties of the Neuron
- Introduction to Data Wise: A Collaborative Process to Improve Learning & Teaching
- Using Python for Research
- The Health Effects of Climate Change
- Principles, Statistical and Computational Tools for Reproducible Science
- Data Science: Machine Learning
- Data Science: Visualization
- Data Science: Capstone
- Data Science: Probability
- Data Science: Wrangling
- Data Science: Linear Regression
- PredictionX: Omens, Oracles & Prophecies
- Strengthening Community Health Worker Programs
- Fat Chance: Probability from the Ground Up
- Introduction to Probability (on edX)
- Introduction to Linear Models and Matrix Algebra
- Statistics and R
- High-Dimensional Data Analysis
- Principles of Biochemistry
- Japanese Books: From Manuscript to Print
- CS50’s Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python
- Mechanical Ventilation for COVID-19
- Shakespeare’s Hamlet: The Ghost
- Tangible Things
- Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice: Shylock
- Shakespeare’s Life and Work
- Contract Law: From Trust to Promise to Contract
- Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies
- The Architectural Imagination
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
The post 44 Free Online Courses From Havard You Can Enroll For During Lockdown appeared first on Techzim.