Access Forex launches Feed a Million Campaign

ACCESS Forex on Thursday committed an initial US$200 000 to assist the most vulnerable sections of society and communities across Zimbabwe who are reeling from the negative impact of drought and coronavirus pandemic.

The recent drought, which has resulted in a food crisis coupled with the economic slowdown, and the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the resultant subsequent lockdown has had debilitating effects on families and communities.

Access Forex provides bureau de change and remittance services for Zimbabweans in the diaspora, mainly in England and South Africa.

The organisation said the gesture was meant to compliments efforts by government and various other humanitarian organisations to help mitigate the devastating negative impact of the draught and the coronavirus.

Access Forex says it will provide food aid in the form of hampers to the vulnerable and needy in the society. This will be done in partnership with churches and NGO community, as well as government,

“Since most Zimbabweans are currently unemployed and are largely surviving on informal sector activities, they have been badly exposed to this situation and need help to go through these times of adversity,” said Access Forex.

The programme will begin in Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls before being rolled out to the rest of Zimbabwe.

George Chirwa, Executive Director Access Forex, said Zimbabwe and must work together to help each other during these hard times.

“Access Forex is a Zimbabwean business and as such it has some corporate social responsibilities. We believe that local organisations and people can play a big role in resolving Zimbabwe’s current challenges. This initiative is our small gesture as a responsible corporate to citizen to support the ZWL100 million fund recently announced by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Prof. Mthuli Ncube. Government needs help form all of us to deal with these challenges,” he said.

Chirwa also challenged other corporate citizens, individuals and Zimbabweans in the diaspora to join the effort, and contribute to the goal of committing USD 1 million to serve those in need and help improve their lives.

The initiative to serve the marginalised people has been launched as the COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping through the country, but will continue into the future in an effort to serve the needs of the underprivileged communities.

Corporates have a responsibility to the people around them, and should step up to help feed a million through their donations. Through such strong partnerships, vulnerable people across Zimbabwe will receive food aid as we try to mitigate the impact of these combined adversities. Together, we have the power to #FeedAMillion.