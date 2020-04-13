Adele’s $280m divorce nightmare explodes
A judge has granted an order to seal documents in Adele’s high-profile divorce from ex Simon Konecki — with $280 million at stake.
The 31-year-old superstar, who called it quits on her marriage in April last year, submitted
a ‘Discovery Confidentiality Stipulation and Order’, meaning details will remain private after they reportedly decided not to have a pre-nuptial agreement.
A source tells New Idea: “Hollywood divorces can drag on for years and become extremely ugly and public, Adele and Simon clearly don’t want that for their family and are both committed to keeping the details as private as possible for the sake of their son.
“They are trying to work out their issues so they won’t need court intervention, this will save them both time and money and make the process
a lot less stressful.”
Before they made it official, the pair’s relationship had been dogged by rumours they were living separate lives.
Adele filed for divorce on September 12 and asked the court for joint custody to be shared with her 45-year-old ex while they planned to split their fortune.
She has reportedly already given Simon a house close to her $13.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills so he can be near to her and Angelo, 7, during visits to the US.
At the time of their separation, the star’s rep said: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly.”
The singer was supported through her heartbreak by close friends, including Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, with the pair partying in New York before news of the divorce made headlines around the world.
According to sources, Adele, who has since been linked to British grime artist Skepta, has been hard at work on her next album and is set to release new music this year, featuring personal details about her ill-fated marriage and new single life.
She has also stunned fans with her Hollywood transformation over the past six months – and now looks unrecognisable after dropping a whopping 44kg and changing up her look.
An insider told The Sun: “She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year.
“She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.” – newidea.com