Adele’s $280m divorce nightmare explodes

A judge has granted an order to seal documents in Adele’s high-profile divorce from ex Simon Konecki — with $280 million at stake.

The 31-year-old superstar, who called it quits on her marriage in April last year, submitted

a ‘Discovery Confidentiality Stipulation and Order’, meaning details will remain private after they reportedly decided not to have a pre-nuptial agreement.

A source tells New Idea: “Hollywood divorces can drag on for years and become extremely ugly and public, Adele and Simon clearly don’t want that for their family and are both committed to keeping the details as private as possible for the sake of their son.

“They are trying to work out their issues so they won’t need court intervention, this will save them both time and money and make the process

a lot less stressful.”

Before they made it official, the pair’s relationship had been dogged by rumours they were living separate lives.

Adele filed for divorce on September 12 and asked the court for joint custody to be shared with her 45-year-old ex while they planned to split their fortune.