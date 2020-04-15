African Agripreneurs Applying For The GoGettaz Prize Stand A Chance To Win $50 000

The $100,000 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition 2020 is back for its second year. The competition aims to inspire young people throughout the African continent to launch and grow innovative or technology-driven businesses in the agri-food sector, from “seed to fork” and beyond.

What do winners get?

The 2020 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition will acknowledge two innovative ventures, one led by a man and one led by a woman who founded or co-founded businesses in the agri-food sector in Africa. The winners each awarded a grand prize of $50,000 along with an industry-leading support network to take their businesses to the next level.

On top of this, it will provide the framework to build a support ecosystem that connects these agripreneurs with the tools, knowledge, mentors and investors they need to grow from ideas or start-ups to full-scale businesses. This network will allow them to spot fertile new opportunities or be forewarned about continental developments that could necessitate business pivots.

The two GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize winners will receive their US$50,000 awards alongside the prestigious Africa Food Prize. All 10 finalists will be awarded mentorship, programming linkages and other guidance to continue their entrepreneurial journey.

Light at the end of a Coronavirus shaped-tunnel?

The competition launches as the coronavirus pandemic is having a severely negative impact on health, well-being, and livelihoods of billions of people throughout Africa and the world. While the ultimate costs of this crisis are unknown, tremendous effort and innovation are needed to keep agribusiness going and ensure the health crisis does not translate into also a severe food crisis.

Leadership and coordinated action are required at global, national, and local levels to find solutions for agrifood systems that are responsive to, and supportive of, health measures. Africa’s youth agripreneurs have a huge role to play.

Generation Africa aims to inspire and nurture young entrepreneurs in Africa’s agri-food sector, from sapling businesses to companies that have already taken root firmly.

Interested in applying?

The GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition is open to young, agrifood entrepreneurs, aged 18 – 35 from across Africa. Applications can be submitted here.

10 Finalists will be invited to compete in a live or virtual (online) pitching contest at the Africa Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) Summit between 8-11 September 2020. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





Number to recharge:

Airtime amount:

EcoCash number:



{{error_message}}



{{error_message}}

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post African Agripreneurs Applying For The GoGettaz Prize Stand A Chance To Win $50 000 appeared first on Techzim.