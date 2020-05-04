African AI Platform To Host Webinar On How Machine Learning Can Be Used To Fight COVID-19

Zindi the data science platform that connects data scientists and people who need their problems solved is hosting a free webinar titled “From Models to Medical Care: in conversation with epidemiologists on the scientific frontlines.“

The webinar will see 3 epidemiologists; Prof Wim Delva, Dr Brooke Nichols and Dr Elaine Nsoesie discuss how machine learning models are put into practice in the fight against COVID-19.

Zindi’s data scientist Johno Whitaker will also discuss Machine Learning approaches from one of their recently held competitions along with a question and answer session.

For data scientists and those in healthcare this will be an insightful webinar to tune into. The Zoom webinar will be hosted on the 5th of May from 5 PM- 7 PM.

