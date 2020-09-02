After Chadwick Boseman’s death, can we please stop using fighting terms to describe life with cancer?

It was truly heartbreaking to hear of the death of Black Panther and biopic star Chadwick Boseman. Not just because he famously played the first black superhero to get his own standalone film, but also because the 43-year old spent four years suffering with colon cancer.

As I scrolled through the communal outpouring of tweets and Instagram posts that now come to symbolise a celebrity death, I noticed that well-worn military cliches – such as fight and battle – were most commonly used to describe Boseman’s life with the disease.

While it’s great that social media has really opened up the dialogue around death and dying, I long for the day well-wishers stop the war talk around cancer.

I received 18 months of cancer treatment during my twenties. Amid the long weeks of pain, nausea and daytime TV, I’d inevitably see motivational stories about the warriors and heroes who had courageously fought the disease.