Amazon to hire 100 000 workers

AMAZON has said it will hire 100 000 warehouse and delivery workers in the US to deal with a surge in sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

The online retail giant also said it would increase pay for its staff in the UK, US and Europe.

The company’s delivery systems have come under pressure as consumers avoid shops and stock up online instead.

The outbreak, which has led to more than 7 000 deaths globally, has prompted lockdowns around the world.

Like Amazon, US supermarket chains, including Albertsons, Kroger and Raley’s, are hiring extra workers as they see online demand rise. — BBC