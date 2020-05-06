Amplats plant repairs complete

ANGLO American Platinum (Amplats) said on Tuesday it had completed repairs to its converter plant which broke down earlier this year, forcing the company to declare a force majeure — unforeseeable circumstances preventing the firm from fulfilling its contractual obligations.

“We have carried out substantial testing to ensure the stability of the ACP Phase B unit, and… we are engaging with suppliers of concentrate to lift the force majeure imminently,” Amplats chief executive Natascha Viljoen said, adding the disruption was expected to slash the production of PGMs by 900 000 ounces in 2020. Following the force majeure, Sibanye-Stillwater announced it had reached an agreement with Amplats to process all materials from Rustenburg and Platinum Mile. — Fin24