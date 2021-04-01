Andy Murray eyes post-tennis career change as golf caddie

Andy Murray says he would be keen to become a caddie to a professional golfer when he eventually calls time on his tennis career.

The 33-year-old former world number one told the Gentleman’s Journal that he would also consider doing his football coaching badges.

Murray is on the comeback trail after hip surgery in 2019.

“I love sport, so something else that would interest me post-playing would be working in another sport,” he said.

“I got asked about this a little while ago and, because I really like golf, being a caddie on a golf tour would be exciting – to be up close and personal with top golfers and to learn about another sport like that.

“There’s probably also some crossover between tennis and golf on the mental side and things, and helping a golfer with that might be interesting.

“Or getting my coaching badges in football – that would be fun.”

Murray was a talented footballer in his youth and was asked to train with Rangers, but turned down the offer to focus on his tennis career.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, who had to withdraw from the Miami Open last week with a groin injury, also revealed he used last year’s lockdown to develop another sporting skill. – bbc.com