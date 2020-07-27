Andy Murray ‘mentally planning’ to play US Open in New York

Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray says he is “mentally planning” for the US Open to go ahead.

The United States Tennis Association hopes to confirm within the next 10 days that the tournament can be staged behind closed doors from 31 August.

There is still uncertainty if players will have to quarantine on arrival in New York and also when flying onto Europe to prepare for the French Open.

The US has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world.

“Four or five weeks ago, we were pretty sceptical about it,” Murray said.

“But mentally at some stage you need to start preparing and planning for that.

“If it wasn’t happening, my schedule for practising, my rehab, would all be a bit different. Mentally I’m planning for it to go ahead.”

With two hip operations behind him, 33-year-old Murray wants to avoid playing in consecutive weeks in future.

But as he has not played an official event since November’s Davis Cup Finals, the three-time Grand Slam champion says he is prepared to make an exception in New York.

The Scot is even considering asking for a wildcard to enter qualifying for the Cincinnati Masters, which this year will be played in New York the week before the US Open.

“The issue for us is the travel, so we’ll probably be a bit apprehensive getting over there,” Murray continued.

“Hopefully the US Open can go ahead, and it’s OK. But if not, I’m also OK with that. It’s not like I’m saying it must go ahead. So long as it’s safe for the players then we need to try to get back to competing when it’s safe to do so.”

Meanwhile, Britain’s leading women’s player, Johanna Konta, believes the US Open will take place.

“Everything is pointing in the direction that it is going to go ahead,” the world number 14 said.

“They have been quite vocal that they are pushing forwards. Just basing my opinion on all the information that is there, I think it probably will.

“As far as I understand, as professional athletes I think we can come back without quarantining as of now. But I don’t know if that has changed in the last 12 hours.”