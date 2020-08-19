Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte could meet

DILLIAN Whyte and Anthony Joshua could eventually meet in an undisputed title fight if Tyson Fury refuses to make a mandatory defence and is stripped of his belt, promoter Eddie Hearn said.

Whyte takes on Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office alongside Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, aiming to finally propel himself into a WBC title fight with Fury.

Also lurking is IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua and, with the prospect of a fight taking place next year with every major belt at stake, Fury could miss out unless he first accepts Whyte’s challenge.

“Looking at the bigger undisputed picture, all Joshua wants is the WBC title,” Hearn told Sky Sports News.

“He was never worried if it came against Wilder or Fury. Whoever!

“Whoever owns that belt is who Joshua will face for the undisputed championship.

“We know the winner of Saturday’s fight will be ordered to face the winner of Fury vs Wilder.

“If Fury does not want to fight Whyte, then Whyte will be elevated to champion from interim champion. Now I do not like that.

“But what will happen? Joshua will fight Whyte straight away for the undisputed championship. “You always want to fight a champion. But if Fury refuses to do a fight that has been ordered by the WBC, then he will be stripped of his title.

“Then Whyte will be fighting for the undisputed championship. – skysports