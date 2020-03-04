Anthony Joshua puts belts on the line

ANTHONY Joshua has announced that he will put his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight championship belts on the line in a homecoming fight against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20.

It means that, for now, the undisputed heavyweight battle between WBC champion Tyson Fury – a showdown fans have been clamouring for since Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas 10 days ago – has been scuppered.

The Bulgarian heavyweight, who will be 39 years old when he steps into the ring, was due to meet Joshua at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in October 2017 but was forced to withdraw through injury. As mandatory challenger to the IBF crown, Pulev, who is promoted by Bob Arum, gets his opportunity to ruin the champion’s plans to face Fury in an all-British blockbuster later this year.

The Telegraph understands that there have been moves behind the scenes to ensure the Joshua-Fury fight happens next, and for Wilder to be offered “step aside” money with the guarantee of facing the winner for the undisputed title, but that appears to have fallen by the wayside. Instead, Joshua will defend his belts in June, in London, and Fury and Wilder will meet for a third time in the USA in July. The fight is contracted to take place in America. – Telegraph.co.uk