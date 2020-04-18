Applications For Victorious Companies Entrepreneurship Programme Opened

The Victorious Companies Initiative under SIVIO Institute aims to empower business leaders to leverage opportunities presented to them by creating strong mentoring and support structures through training in business skills, opportunity identification and problem-solving.

Applicants should have already begun operations, but their business entities should be a minimum of 3 months and a maximum of 3 years old. The entities should be applying innovative means in exploring opportunities to create sustainable and profitable ventures. At the end of the training, entrepreneurs will receive mentoring from experienced industry leaders to enable them to scale-up their businesses.

This pilot program has been designed to initially select applicants from around Zimbabwe. Selected applicants will be judged on the innovation, feasibility, scale-up potential (i.e. the growth potential) and the problem-solving capacity of the business ideas. Applications are invited from across the industry spectrum.

Criteria

Be above 18 years of age Must have access to a reliable internet connection and a personal computer Available to meet a mentor once a week for 3 to 6 months post-training Willingness to travel for the course Must submit a one-page profile, business canvas model plan and a cashflow projection The applicant’s company must have been in business for a minimum of 3 months to a maximum of three years. The applicant’s company must be innovative with potential for growth and profit The applicant’s company should be operating from Zimbabwe

Course details

The course will be conducted in a blended learning approach with both online engagement and face to face contact with mentors and trainers over a maximum of 15 weeks.

What trainers are looking for in your application?

Creativity and innovation in addressing social challenges

Completed documents (one-page narrative of your business, completed Business Canvas Model and completed cashflow projections)

Scale-up potential

Entrepreneurial skills

What you stand to gain

3 to 6-months

of mentorship from selected industry leaders

Networking opportunities with new clients and potential funding partners

opportunities with new clients and potential funding partners

Become part of a strong alumni of Zimbabwean entrepreneurs under the Victorious Companies' banner

part of a strong alumni of Zimbabwean entrepreneurs under the Victorious

Companies’ banner

Potential funding for selected entities to scale-up their businesses

funding for selected entities to scale-up their businesses

To apply, send your completed profile (one page of your business outline, completed business canvas model and 12-month cash flow projections) to the following email: entrepreneurship@sivioinstitute.net. The application portal closes on the 24th of April 2020. No incomplete or late applications will be accepted.

