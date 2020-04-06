Applications Open For Female Entrepreneurs Incubation Program

LeadTech is an intensive 6-month incubation program dedicated to early-stage women-owned or women-led tech start-ups. The program aims to nurture and provide a supportive environment for women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and become independent.

The main target sectors for this years LeadTech Incubation program are as follows;

HealthTech

EduTech

FinTech

EnviroTech

BioTech

LeadTech Incubation Program Timeline

Application phase – Applications are open until the 24th of April

Selection phase – Starting from 27 April until May 11, pre-selected startups will receive invites for interviews

3-weeks in-house incubation – Selected startups will go through a training session at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University

5-Months Virtual Incubation – Startups will receive remote support through an e-mentoring platform, closely working with mentors and experts

Pitch & Demo Day -Startups will have the opportunity to pitch at the 6th African Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum later this year.

Who can apply?

Anyone between ages 18-50 living in an African country can apply for the LeadTech Incubation Program.

All entrepreneurs should have a proof of concept for their technologies and should have “early customer interest” and be “close to product-market fit”.

