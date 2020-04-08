Applications Open For Jack Ma’s 2020 African Netpreneur Funding Program

The Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI) is the Jack Ma Foundation’s flagship philanthropic entrepreneur program in Africa. ANPI aims to identify, spotlight and support “African entrepreneur heroes creating impact in their communities and building a more inclusive economy for the future”.

The second edition of the Africa Netpreneur Prize, which will offer selected innovative African tech startups access to a US$1.5 million prize pool.

Echoing the founder’s e-philosophy, the program seeks to support and fund African entrepreneurs that are working to tackle Africa’s challenges and further its digital economy through entrepreneurship.

Who’s eligible?

ANPI is open to candidates from all 54 African countries;

Entrepreneurs of all ages and of both sexes are encouraged to apply;

Entrepreneurs from all industries are eligible to apply;

Applications are open here until June 9, with semi-finalists announced in August and the top 10 finalists for 2020 unveiled in September. Applications are available in both French and English.

