Australia women equal ODI world record with New Zealand victory

Australia women have equalled the world record 21-game winning run in one-day internationals after beating New Zealand by 232 runs in Brisbane.

Looking to match the record set by Ricky Ponting’s Australia side in 2003, the hosts totalled 325-5 after stand-in captain Rachel Haynes hit 96.

The visitors were all out for 93 in their biggest ODI defeat by Australia, who won the series 3-0.

Australia can set a new record when they face India on 22 January, 2021.

“It’s a really special effort, especially over a long period of time,” said regular captain Meg Lanning, who missed the match because of a hamstring strain.

“To win 21 on the trot is something to be really proud of, and the way we have swept this series has been something that has given us a lot of pleasure.”

Stand-in skipper Haynes echoed Lanning’s comments and said the side can look back at their three-year run with “a lot of pleasure”.

Australia are also the women’s Twenty20 world champions after winning their home tournament in March. – bbc.com