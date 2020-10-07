LIFESTYLE3
Australia women equal ODI world record with New Zealand victory
October 8, 2020

Australia women equal ODI world record with New Zealand victory

Australia women have equalled the world record 21-game winning run in one-day internationals after beating New Zealand by 232 runs in Brisbane.

Australia’s stand-in captain Rachel Haynes made 96 as the hosts equalled the world record.

Looking to match the record set by Ricky Ponting’s Australia side in 2003, the hosts totalled 325-5 after stand-in captain Rachel Haynes hit 96.

The visitors were all out for 93 in their biggest ODI defeat by Australia, who won the series 3-0.

Australia can set a new record when they face India on 22 January, 2021.

“It’s a really special effort, especially over a long period of time,” said regular captain Meg Lanning, who missed the match because of a hamstring strain.

“To win 21 on the trot is something to be really proud of, and the way we have swept this series has been something that has given us a lot of pleasure.”

Stand-in skipper Haynes echoed Lanning’s comments and said the side can look back at their three-year run with “a lot of pleasure”.

Australia are also the women’s Twenty20 world champions after winning their home tournament in March. – bbc.com