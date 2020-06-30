Australia-Zimbabwe ODI series postponed due to pandemic

Cricket Australia (CA) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have agreed to postpone the ODI series scheduled to be played in Australia in August.

The boards of both cricket bodies have come to the mutual conclusion due to a combination of factors, including: the short length of the series, the significant bio-security measures that would need to be implemented prior to August, and concern for the health and safety of players, match officials, and volunteers.

Interim Cricket Australia CEO, Nick Hockley, said:

“While we are disappointed to postpone the series, CA and ZC agree that in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers as well as our fans, that this is the most practical and sensible decision.

“We are committed to working with Zimbabwe Cricket on alternative dates to reschedule.”

Acting Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director, Givemore Makoni, said:

“We were excited about facing Australia but, given the circumstances, deferring the tour was the only option.

“We are, however, looking forward to the rescheduling of the series as soon as practically possible.” -ZC