Bahrain GP: Spectators to be limited to frontline health workers

Bahrain’s two Grands Prix this season will be held “predominantly without spectators” as a result of coronavirus.

The Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) said there would be “a limited number” of seats for “families of frontline health workers and first responders”. The decision was made by Bahrain’s Crown Prince “to recognise their incredible contribution and commitment in responding to the pandemic”.

The track will host races on 29 November and 6 December.

The first will be held as usual on the standard Grand Prix circuit, starting at twilight.

The second will be held on the BIC’s shorter, faster outer track, which has never previously held a major international race, as a full night event. – bbc.com