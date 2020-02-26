February 25, 2020
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 26 February 2020
Here are the foreign currency exchange rates for the US$, ZW$ and Rand on the interbank and black market…
Interbank rate
USD to ZWL$: 17.8953
ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8509
Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Black Market rates
|OMIR
|40.17
|USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com
|28.6
|USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com
|28.4
|USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info
|28.4
|USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw
|17.9
|USD / BOND zimrates.com
|22.3
Source: Marketwatch
