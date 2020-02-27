Close Sidebar
February 27, 2020

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 27 February 2020

Here are the foreign currency exchange rates for the US$, ZW$ and Rand on the interbank and black market…

Interbank rate

USD to ZWL$: 17.9365
ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8531

Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Black Market rates

OMIR 43.31
USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com 29.1
USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com 29
USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info 29.4
USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw 17.93
USD / BOND zimrates.com 22.6

Source: Marketwatch

