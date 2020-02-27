February 27, 2020
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 27 February 2020
Here are the foreign currency exchange rates for the US$, ZW$ and Rand on the interbank and black market…
Interbank rate
USD to ZWL$: 17.9365
ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8531
Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Black Market rates
|OMIR
|43.31
|USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com
|29.1
|USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com
|29
|USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info
|29.4
|USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw
|17.93
|USD / BOND zimrates.com
|22.6
Source: Marketwatch
