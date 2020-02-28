Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette

February 28, 2020

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 28 February 2020

Here are the foreign currency exchange rates for the US$, ZW$ and Rand on the interbank and black market…

Interbank rate

USD to ZWL$: 17.9594
ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8693

Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Black Market rates

OMIR 45.62
USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com 31
USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com 30.8
USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info 30.5
USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw 17.95
USD / BOND zimrates.com 24.1

Source: Marketwatch

